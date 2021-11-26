56,010 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 130.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $45.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

