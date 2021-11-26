56,667 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

