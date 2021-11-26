56,956 Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOTV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $55.39 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $882.31 million, a P/E ratio of -138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

