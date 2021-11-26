$585.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce sales of $585.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

