$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $595.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.38 million. Kirby posted sales of $489.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.