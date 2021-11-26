$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of V opened at $203.25 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

