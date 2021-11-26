$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.73 million and the highest is $62.97 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Materialise by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materialise by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 221.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

