602,505 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,000. Exelon comprises approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

