$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $619.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $629.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

NDSN stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

