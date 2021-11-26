$681.08 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $681.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.40 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,911,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.