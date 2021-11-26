$7.50 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $7.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.21 billion and the highest is $7.85 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 billion to $28.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.