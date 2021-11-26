$7.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report sales of $7.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $31.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $33.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

