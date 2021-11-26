$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $775.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

