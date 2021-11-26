$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.30 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.27 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.