881 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,411.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,405.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

