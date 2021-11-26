8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $994,815.25 and approximately $473,096.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

