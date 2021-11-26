8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 1.7% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $911,608.38 and $603,601.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.