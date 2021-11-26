AAX Token 1-Day Volume Tops $775,921.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $775,921.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

