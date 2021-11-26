Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 269,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.92% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.