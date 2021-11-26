ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

