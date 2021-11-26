ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS: AAVMY) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the stock, up previously from €11.50 ($13.07).

11/15/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating.

11/11/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

10/26/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating.

10/8/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

