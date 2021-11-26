Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 245.30 ($3.20) on Friday. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

