Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Acadia Healthcare worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.