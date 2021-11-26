Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $224,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.