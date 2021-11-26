Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.18. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

