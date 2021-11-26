Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Accuray worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,430 shares of company stock valued at $248,241. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

