ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $5.64 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

