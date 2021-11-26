Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.02 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Achain has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00358278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

