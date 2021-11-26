ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,832 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $88.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

