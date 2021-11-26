ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $679,591.83 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $679,591.83 and approximately $72,333.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

