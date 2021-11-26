Actinium Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Actinium has a total market cap of $603,849.67 and approximately $9,698.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,651,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

