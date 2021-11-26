Acumen Capital Increases RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.25

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KUT. Cormark lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday.

CVE KUT traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$69.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$0.97.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

