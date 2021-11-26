Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $18.73

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $20.64. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 2,312 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

