Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,305 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 155,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,500. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

