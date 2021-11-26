Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $77.27. 71,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

