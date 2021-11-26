Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 9.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 39,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

