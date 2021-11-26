Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,149 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 15.4% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

