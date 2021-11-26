adbank (ADB) Price Down 39.7% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $69,587.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.