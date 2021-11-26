Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Adecoagro worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 596,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

