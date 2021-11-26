adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.66

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.66 and last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 62593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $174.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

