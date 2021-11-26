Adshares Market Cap Reaches $57.22 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,892 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

