AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 38,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 35,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.