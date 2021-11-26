aelf Hits Market Cap of $296.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $296.41 million and approximately $237.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00358162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

