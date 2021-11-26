AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.58

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $57.85. AerCap shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 19,479 shares changing hands.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get AerCap alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.