AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 102,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,876.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.