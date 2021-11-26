Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 6.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 12,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 192,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

