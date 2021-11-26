Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 6.1%

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 12,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 192,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

