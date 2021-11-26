Aeternity Price Tops $0.18 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. Aeternity has a market cap of $61.37 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 392,932,545 coins and its circulating supply is 347,111,602 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

