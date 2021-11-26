Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.83.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.