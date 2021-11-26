AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.09

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.59. AGC shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

