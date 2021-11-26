Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,575. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

